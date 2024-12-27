Domestic and International Reactions to U.S. Sanctions Against Ivanishvili

On December 27, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, under the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions – E.O. 14024.

We have compiled initial reactions from both national and international actors:

Domestic Reactions

Ruling Party

Irakli Kobakhidze, GD’s Prime Minister: “You know that Mr. Bidzina Ivanishvili was under de facto sanctions before, and he was blackmailed for almost three years with formal sanctions. Now that this so-called basis for blackmail has been removed, I don’t know what the opposition has left to do. In fact, nothing has changed; de facto sanctions were already in effect, and these de facto sanctions, informal sanctions, were in effect because of one thing – this person [Ivanishvili] did not give up the national interests of this country. You know what the challenges of our country in 2022 were [GD narrative of the West trying to drag Georgia into a war with Russia], what they demanded from the [Georgian Dream] team, what they specifically demanded, first of all, from Mr. Bidzina Ivanishvili, and precisely because he did not oppose the fundamental interests, the key interests of our country, they first imposed de facto sanctions, and now, in the end, they have made a decision that has no substantive meaning.

On the contrary, I repeat, with this decision they have finally lost their last tool of blackmail. This is what the force we call the Global War Party has been doing for three years. I have great hope that everything will move in the opposite direction [from now]. But in reality nothing has changed, I just had a conversation with Mr. Bidzina Ivanishvili and his position is exactly the same. Nothing special. For three years, just because Bidzina Ivanishvili served the interests of this country, he was under de facto sanctions. Now, they have already implemented this formal sanction. Nothing special; this is a reward for protecting our country’s national interests.”

Mamuka Mdinaradze, GD spokesperson: “One more key difference between our [foreign] agent opposition and us: we rejoice at our people’s decisions while they – at other countries’ decisions.”

Opposition

Giorgi Vashadze, coalition Unity-UNM: “The people’s struggle brought its results. The whole world sees the protest of the Georgian people, and this is a serious success of this protest… Therefore, I welcome this step from the United States of America. I think that we are quickly moving towards victory and [we] will celebrate Georgia without Ivanishvili, who brought chaos and misery to this country.”

Nika Melia, Coalition for Change: “Ivanishvili is an oligarch for whom money is the guarantee, essence, and meaning of his political, social, or physical existence. If he fears anything, it is the loss of access to financial resources; if he knows how to manage anything, it is money; if he has betrayed everyone and everything, including the country, it is for an asset frozen in Switzerland. Everyone, subordinates, those who were caught in various ways, or supporters, were assured that he would “sort it out.” He did not sort it out! He is losing what is everything to him – money!”

Giorgi Gakharia, Gakharia for Georgia: “Ultimately, this means nothing in terms of the political processes that are taking place in the country today. There is nothing joyful or exciting here. It is not yet clear how this will change the regime’s actions. We have to watch the processes now. It is sad and tragic when the person who makes decisions for the country is sanctioned by the U.S. Accordingly, all the political nonsense that was put forward before and after the elections that they would go to the European Union with dignity and from January 20 [President Trump’s inauguration], they would sort out relations with everyone and everything, has already been exposed [as a lie]. I would like to emphasize that this does not mean anything yet. There will be much more work, I suspect that it will be even more difficult, because I do not think that this decision was unexpected for Ivanishvili. I will tell you more, to a certain extent he was ready for it.”

International Reactions

U.S. Helsinki Commission: “For years, bipartisan members of the Helsinki Commission have sounded the alarm about Bidzina Ivanishvili’s corruption and coordinated efforts to sabotage Georgian democracy, violently attack peaceful protesters, and derail Georgia’s chosen Euro-Atlantic path. Today, the Biden administration announced sanctions against Ivanishvili for his leading role in dragging Georgia towards Russia and Russian-style autocracy. The American people stand with Georgians in their ongoing struggle to save their country from Ivanishvili’s tyranny.”

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C): “I welcome the sanctions on dictator-in-waiting Bidzina Ivanishvili. I called for this in 2020 with Republican Study. Ivanishvili hates America and loves China and Iran. He plans to destroy Georgian sovereignty and democracy. Georgia needs free and fair elections immediately.”

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC): “The Russian-backed effort to subvert the will of the citizens of Georgia and turn it into a puppet state is extremely concerning. Putin and Xi are attempting to spread their malign influence and destroy democracy one country at a time.”

Kęstutis Budrys, Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs: “როგორც იქნა! [Finally!] Bidzina Ivanishvili has been sanctioned by the U.S. I welcome this decision by the U.S. administration. He is already on the Lithuanian, Latvian, Estonian, and Ukrainian national sanctions lists. It’s high time the EU institutions and Member States take the same step. Lithuania stands with the people of Georgia!”

Margus Tsahkna, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs: “The time has come for Ivanishvili to pay the price for undermining democratic processes in Georgia. Estonia has sanctioned him and 27 other individuals due to their participation in human rights violations by suppressing legitimate protests in Georgia. Glad to see others following suit.”

Rihards Kols, MEP: “The U.S. has sanctioned Bidzina Ivanishvili, Russia’s puppet in Georgia, for undermining democracy and betraying Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic future. The EU must follow suit (as the European Parliament has called for) to support the Georgian people and their fight for a democratic, European future under legitimate leadership.”

More to follow…