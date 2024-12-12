President Zelenskyy: West Has Not Reacted Strongly Enough to Situation in Georgia

President of Ukraine Volodymir Zelenskyy said he believes that the West has not reacted strongly enough to the situation in Georgia and to Russia’s efforts to establish control over the country.

He made the remarks in a December 11 interview with the US television channel CBN.

Zelenskyy said that Moscow had deliberately created a frozen conflict to prevent Georgia from developing and joining the European Union and NATO, and that it did the same in Ukraine and in Moldova.

Speaking about the revanchist Russian policy towards the neighbors, he cited Georgia saying: “You see what is happening today in Georgia, which yesterday was a free democratic country. Today, it has been usurped by the oligarchs, and all the power belongs to business, which is directly linked to Moscow, with energy and so on.”

He noted that Georgia has officially rejected the EU integration and that the Georgian government “is completely under the political control of the Russian Federation.” He said that the US and EU have not been strong enough to withstand Russian influence” noting the role of youth and students in the ongoing protests, driven by a “desire to live in a peaceful European country.”

“What strong measures have been taken by the United States of America? What strong measures have the European states taken? I don’t see any, to tell you frankly,” Zelenskyy said.

