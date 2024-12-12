UK Ambassador: We are Shocked by Law Enforcement Violence

In a video address released on December 12, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Georgia Gareth Ward expressed his dismay at the decisions made by the Georgian Dream party, including those seen as a deviation from Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic path. “We are shocked by the violence used by law enforcement and informal groups,” the Ambassador said in his address in the Georgian language, calling the actions “unacceptable” and urging their immediate cessation.

He recalled significant changes to the UK’s bilateral relationship with Georgia, citing concerns about democratic backsliding and recent violence against protesters, journalists, and opposition figures, and noted that the UK Foreign Secretary announced that UK restricted bilateral cooperation between the United Kingdom and Georgia. “This means we are suspending programmatic support for the Georgian government, such as funding for public administration reform and the Peace Fund of the State Ministry for Reconciliation and Civic Equality. We are also restricting military cooperation. For instance, we will no longer assist Georgia’s Ministry of Defense in building its cybersecurity operations center,” the Ambassador said. Political engagements are similarly affected, with the UK suspending the Wardrop Strategic Dialogue under the current circumstances.

Ambassador Ward stressed the need for accountability, highlighting reports from Georgia’s Public Defender that over 400 detainees show signs of physical abuse. He called for an independent investigation into the alleged excessive use of force by police.

The UK also urged Georgian Dream’s leadership to hear the voices of Western partners who have supported Georgia’s sovereignty for over two decades. Despite the challenges, the Ambassador expressed confidence in Georgia’s potential to become a successful full-fledged democracy, warning that “the alternative is autocracy.”

The UK’s decision to restrict cooperation with Georgia follows a series of similar steps taken by other Western nations. Since October 29, Sweden has halted direct cooperation with Georgia in response to the government’s deviation from its Euro-Atlantic path. On November 30, the United States suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia over the government’s delay in EU accession, while Germany halted new development projects and loan agreements. These actions reflect growing international concern over Georgia’s departure from European democratic norms.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)