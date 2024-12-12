Int’l Watchdogs Urge EU Leaders to Act on Critical Press Freedom Situation in Georgia

On December 12, international media freedom, journalists and human rights organizations issued a letter addressed to the leaders of the EU institutions, asking them to act in response to the violence by the Georgian authorities against media representatives.

The letter is addressed to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council António Costa, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas.

The organizations express “deep concern” about the violence on the streets of Tbilisi “deliberately targeting journalists,” noting that the scale of the crackdown since November 28 is “unprecedented” and calling on EU leaders “to use all its influence to bring a rapid end to the repression of journalists in Georgia.”

They note that Georgian Government’s “brutal crackdown” that counts more than 90 media workers as victims, with vast majority representing critical media, is not an “isolated incident but part of a rapid deterioration of press freedom and of targeted violence and impunity for crimes against journalists.”

“The scaling back of democratic freedom and rising authoritarianism in Georgia, an EU candidate country, cannot be overlooked. The European Union must stand firm in its commitment to defending press freedom and civil liberties in Georgia,” the letter reads. The organizations ask the European Union leaders to “unequivocally and publicly demand” that Georgia meets the following press freedom requirements:

Provide safe and enabling environment for all journalist and ensure they can report the protests without obstruction

Guarantee the safety of all journalists, including facilitating the delivery of newsgathering equipment, safety gear, and safety training;

Ensure accountability for those responsible for all crimes against journalists. This must include fully transparent investigations and appropriate sanctions for all those involved.

“We urge you to place effective pressure on the Georgian authorities to halt the crackdown and ensure accountability, which could include targeted sanctions against those responsible for attacks on journalists. Furthermore, we call on you to publicly demand that the Georgian Dream ruling party respect journalists’ right to report on ongoing demonstrations without fear for their safety,” concludes the statement.

Signatory organizations: International Press Institute (IPI); European Center for Press and Media Freedoms (ECPMF); European Federation of Journalists (EFJ); Free Press Unlimited (FPU); OBC Transeuropa (OBCT); ARTICLE 19 Europe; Justice for Journalists Foundation (JFJ); Reporters Without Borders (RSF); European Broadcasting Union (EBU); Index on Censorship; PEN International.

