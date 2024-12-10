EU Spokesperson Demands De-escalation, Warns of Consequences

On December 10, Anitta Hipper, the Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the EU issued a statement criticizing the Georgian government’s response to the ongoing pro-EU protests, highlighting severe human rights violations and warning of diplomatic repercussions.

The statement addresses that over 400 individuals have been detained, and more than 300 reportedly suffered violence and ill-treatment during recent demonstrations. The EU deplores “repressive actions” against protesters, media representatives, and opposition leaders, calling for the immediate release of all detained individuals and an end to political persecution.

The spokesperson warns that the current actions could seriously damage relations with the EU. “The persistent democratic backslide and the recent repressive means used by Georgian authorities have consequences for our bilateral relations. The EU will consider additional measures at the upcoming Foreign Affairs Council on 16 December.”

The statement emphasized solidarity with the Georgian people and stressed the importance of respecting fundamental rights, including freedom of peaceful assembly and expression, in line with Georgia’s Constitution and international obligations.

The EU has urged the Georgian government to de-escalate the situation and demands credible investigations into allegations of torture and ill-treatment, underscoring the critical need for democratic dialogue and respect for civil liberties.

“We urge Georgian Dream to de-escalate and put an end to this environment that comes with severe costs for the Georgian people. Violence is not the answer to the protesters’ demands for Georgia’s democratic and European future,” – stated Spokesperson Hipper.

