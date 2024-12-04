Germany Suspends Development Cooperation with Georgia over Democracy Concerns and U-Turn on EU Path

Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, has announced that no new development cooperation projects with Georgia will be approved or commissioned, and no loan agreements will be signed. This decision follows the recent declaration by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to halt the country’s EU integration process “until 2028.”

The announcement comes amidst growing concerns over Georgia’s democratic backsliding, including the adoption of several anti-democratic laws, sings of state institutions capture, allegations of rigged elections on October 26, and Kobakhidze’s statement on suspending EU accession. These developments have heightened apprehension within the EU and Germany about Georgia’s commitment to democratic principles and European integration.

Earlier the German Ambassador to Georgia Peter Fischer warned that Georgia’s drift away from EU values deters foreign investment, citing examples like Heidelberg Cement’s exit from the Georgian market. He stressed that this trend undermines Georgia’s economic potential and risks further isolation.

Michael Roth, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag and a strong supporter of Georgia’s EU aspirations, called for decisive EU sanctions against those responsible for rigged elections and violations of peaceful protest rights. He underscored the importance of supporting those fighting for freedom and democracy in Georgia.

During the visit of Anton Hofreiter, Chairman of the European Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag to Tbilisi on November 19-20, he warned that Georgia’s turn away from democracy and EU integration would have “clear and negative consequences” for bilateral relations. Georgia receives the fifth-highest per capita bilateral aid from Germany.

