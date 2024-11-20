Georgian Delegation Led by Deputy Foreign Minister Visits Hong Kong

Georgian delegation consisting of President of the Chamber of Commerce Giorgi Pertaia and Ambassador of Georgia to China Paata Kalandadze and led by Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandre Khvtisiashvili visited Hong Kong.

The Deputy Minister held high-level meetings with the Chief Secretary for Administration of Hong Kong Eric Chan Kwok; Secretary for Transport and Logistics of Hong Kong Lam Sai-hung; Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying; Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung; Deputy Executive Director of Trade Development Council Patrick Lau.

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry’s press release, during the meetings the Georgian side provided detailed information on opportunities in the Georgian investment and business environment, with special attention to cooperation in transport and logistics, innovation, tourism and trade. They also took note of the 2019 free trade agreement with Hong Kong, as well as the Special Administrative Region’s decision to grant visa-free travel to Georgian citizens from September 30, 2024.

Both sides decided to continue work on deepening cooperation, as well as to conduct visits and maintain “close ties”.

Within the framework of the visit, the Georgian delegation also took part in the Asian logistic, marine and aviation Conference and held meetings with dozens of heads of large local and international transport, logistics and trade companies.

