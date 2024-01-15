Georgian Dream Delegation Meets with Officials in China

A delegation from the ruling Georgian Dream Party, led by its leader Irakli Kobakhidze, is visiting the People’s Republic of China from January 14 to 20. According to Kobakhidze, the GD delegation held meetings with Liu Jianchao, head of the Chinese Communist Party’s International Department, his deputy, and the leadership of the State Council’s Research Center.

“Last year was historic in terms of deepening China-Georgia relations. The Strategic Partnership Agreement was signed,” Kobakhidze said, adding that the purpose of the visit was to ensure the “proper implementation” of this agreement. Kobakhidze believes that “there are many areas in which it is possible to deepen relations. Of course, it is important to deepen the political aspect and economic relations, and this must bring very concrete, tangible results.”

Nikoloz Samkharadze, Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee, commented that the Georgian side “once again received the promise of China’s unwavering support” that Georgia’s territorial integrity will always be supported by Beijing. According to Samkharadze, other topics of discussion included trade relations and the Middle Corridor, the security environment in the Black Sea, the Middle East and Asia, and other global developments.

“China’s position on the ongoing processes in the world and the attitude of our partners – the EU, the US – towards China are widely known. Of course, in this situation, China understands very well the importance of the strategic location of the Middle Corridor, where Georgia plays a key role,” said Gia Volski, Deputy Speaker of the Georgian Parliament from the ruling GD party and a member of the delegation.

