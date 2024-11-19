The Daily Beat: 18 November

The protests continue on Chavchavadze Avenue, near Tbilisi State University, resulting in some roadblocks in central Tbilisi. The demonstrators stayed overnight and throughout the day and plan to stay overnight again. Citizens are coming together, providing blankets, hot coffee, tea, and snacks for the demonstrators, who are taking turns to protest 24 hours a day. More updates on election-related developments can be found in our 2024 Election Live Blog.

During a recent briefing, President Salome Zurabishvili stated that the verdict was clear: the elections had not been conducted properly. She further proposed her plan for moving forward, which includes steps such as holding new elections while preserving the political configuration that existed before October 26 during the transition period. She also warned of political destabilization and announced her intention to file a complaint with the Constitutional Court over the violation of voters’ constitutional rights.

After the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on November 18, EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said at the press conference that the technical mission would be sent to Georgia, over concerns about alleged fraud in the October 26 parliamentary elections. He also said that the head of the ODIHR in Georgia would be invited by member states to present his assessment of irregularities in the elections. HR/VP Borrell reiterated the need to investigate the election.

On November 18, the European Union Delegation to Georgia published an assessment of Georgia’s implementation of the nine steps set out by the European Commission last year after the country was granted EU candidate status. According to the EU delegation, Georgia’s candidate status has not led to enough political commitment for necessary EU reforms, with only minimal progress on the nine required steps.

On November 16, the Central Election Commission (CEC) announced the final summary protocol of the October 26 parliamentary elections, stamping the ruling Georgian Dream party’s victory with a nearly 54% margin. Davit Kirtadze, the opposition Unity-UNM representative, confronted CEC Chair Giorgi Kalandarishvili during the meeting, calling him a “black spot” and splashing black paint on his face.

The Supreme Election Commission (SEC) of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara also published the summary protocols of the elections to the autonomous republic’s Supreme Council, declaring the ruling Georgian Dream party’s 57% win. According to the final results, the GD gained 13 seats in the region’s 21-member legislative assembly, and four other opposition coalition parties also surpassed the 5% threshold. Elections to the Supreme Council were held on 26 October in parallel with Georgia’s general parliamentary elections.

Following the CEC’s announcement of the final results of the October 26 parliamentary elections, the Patriarchate of Georgia issued a statement on behalf of Ilia II congratulating the ruling party on its landslide victory. “The Central Election Commission has completed the process of announcing the results of the elections, confirming the victory of the Georgian Dream party with a large majority of votes. We warmly congratulate them on this success,” reads the statement.

During a government meeting on November 18, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze lashed out at the opposition parties, stating that it is important to weaken the radical opposition for Georgia’s development. “You can see that the radical opposition is in a very difficult situation, and this situation is getting worse by the day, and the processes must continue in this direction; it is important for the country’s unhindered development,” Kobakhidze said.

Russian state-controlled media TASS reported that Russian law enforcement agencies have placed former Georgian Defense Minister Davit Kezerashvili, who is charged in Russia in absentia with alleged large-scale fraud, on an international wanted list. The Moscow court’s decision was communicated to TASS by law enforcement agencies. Kezerashvili is wanted for his involvement in two cases, the second of which is related to Russia’s investigation into alleged “war crimes” committed by Georgia against the Russian-occupied Tskhinvali region in 2008.

Two persons- Davit Kutaladze and Tornike Davlasheridze, convicted of physical violence against journalists and cameramen during the pogroms of July 5, 2021, including against TV Pirveli cameraman Lexo Lashkarava, have been released early from prison. They were reportedly released under the amnesty. Several other people convicted in the 5 July case have reportedly left prison, but it is not yet known who they are.