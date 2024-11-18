HR/VP Borrell: Mission to be Sent to Georgia, ODIHR Head to Present Election Assessment to Member States

After the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on November 18, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell said at the press conference that the mission would be sent to Georgia, over concerns about alleged fraud in the October 26 parliamentary elections. He also said that the head of the ODIHR in Georgia would be invited by member states to present his assessment of irregularities in the elections. HR/VP Borrell reiterated the need to investigate the election.

HR/VP Borrell reiterated that the conduct of October 26 elections confirmed Georgia’s democratic backsliding and that the leaders of the ruling party, Georgian Dream, have led the country away from the EU path against the aspirations of the Georgian people. “We will discuss the irregularities and the election will have to be investigated, and the government has to produce decisive changes through concrete actions,” HR/VP said. He emphasized that all member states want Georgia to return to the EU path, but stressed that this will require efforts. “Georgia cannot move forward in its relationship with the European Union, [it] will not be able to advance into the European path without the strong changes,” HR/VP Borrell said.

He also addressed the Georgian people, saying: “The door of the European Union will remain open for Georgia, but the course of the government of Georgia when it comes to the respect of rule of law and basic principles, including the way the election has been conducted, is turning Georgia away from its European Union integration path.”

HR/VP Borrell’s remarks on Georgia made no mention of possible EU steps in response to the GD government’s actions.

Also Read: