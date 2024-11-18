President: “These Elections Failed”, Proposes Way Forward

Speaking at a briefing at the Orbeliani Palace on November 18, President Salome Zurabishvili said that the verdict was clear: the elections had failed to be held and proposed her plan for the way forward, which included steps such as holding new elections while maintaining the political configuration as it was before 26 October while in transition. She also warned of political destabilization and announced her intention to file a complaint with the Constitutional Court over the violation of voters’ constitutional rights.

Noting that the Central Election Commission has published its final election results, President said she has her own assessment to share. Salome Zurabishvili said: “As President elected by the popular vote and [representing] the only independent institution, my assessment of the elections is as follows: in these elections, the most important rights, guaranteed by the constitution and international principles and standards reflected in several conventions, were violated: these are the secrecy of the vote and universal suffrage, which violated the rights of emigrants.”

President said: “We all saw that there was widespread and systematic rigging, including before and during the election days. A very important right has also been violated – that the complaints should be considered fairly by the independent court.”

She stressed that the election results and the legitimacy of the new parliament have not been accepted by herself, any of the opposition parties, as well as by a part of the society which does not recognize them and continues protests. She noted that civil society and observer missions inside and outside the country have not recognized the elections as free and fair either.

Salome Zurabishvili added that three weeks after the elections “none of our democratic partners have recognized these elections; on the contrary, they are highlighting the violations and discussing pressure measures.”

The verdict is clear, she said: “These elections failed.” She emphasized that as a result, the country is “in a very serious situation” and, more importantly, under serious threat of political instability and crisis, which she said is being fueled by the organized propaganda of authorities. Furthermore, she warned that political instability can lead to destabilization, adding that the government is facing isolation, in addition to the economic and financial crises “that are knocking at our door.”

Noting that, as President of the country, she cannot and will not allow this to happen, President Zurabishvili proposed her plan consisting of:

1) New elections, to be held as soon as possible. But this, she said depends on several crucial factors, such as an international investigation to identify the systemic violations that need to be corrected “so that we can have new free and fair elections; a new electoral administration; amendments to the electoral code and special court to hear electoral complaints.

2) Maintaining the political configuration that existed before October 26, with the existing parliament, government and president, “so that the transition period to new elections is as stable as possible.”

She stressed that the support of international partners is essential. She also added that the society should continue to protest: “Without your protest, my efforts are useless.”

The President urged Georgian Dream to reconsider its stated aim of convening a parliament that no one recognizes.

She also announced plan to file a complaint with the Constitutional Court on November 19 alleging violations of the constitutional rights to secrecy of the ballot and universal suffrage.

