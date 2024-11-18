Russia Puts Davit Kezerashvili on its International Wanted List

On November 17, Russian state-controlled media TASS reported that Russian law enforcement agencies have placed former Georgian Defense Minister Davit Kezerashvili, who is charged in Russia in absentia with alleged large-scale fraud, on an international wanted list. The Moscow court’s decision was communicated to TASS by law enforcement agencies.

Kezerashvili is wanted for his involvement in two cases, the second of which is related to Russia’s investigation into alleged “war crimes” committed by Georgia against the Russian-occupied Tskhinvali region in 2008.

“Kezerashvili Davit Shotayevich Kezerashvili has been entered into the wanted database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, he is on an international wanted list on charges of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (fraud on a particularly large scale). In addition, the Moscow court has chosen a preventive measure against him in the form of detention in absentia,” told the agency’s representative to TASS.

The same news agency notes that in 2016, the Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, reported that the former Georgian Defense Minister from the Russia-Georgia war in 2008 remained a defendant in the case under investigation in Russia. Furthermore, in connection with the Russian-Georgian war, Russia has also issued decisions to indict former Georgian Defense Minister Kezerashvili, Georgian Interior Minister Merabishvili, Commander of the Fourth Infantry Brigade of the Land Forces of the Georgian Armed Forces Kalandadze, Commander of the Georgian Air Force and Air Defense Nairashvili, and Commander of Peacekeeping Operations at the Joint Staff of the Georgian Armed Forces Kurashvili, Bastrykin said.

Kezerashvili reacted to the decision by the Russian law-enforcement stating: “The Russian government of Georgia has been trying to discredit and neutralize me for 12 years. They have initiated a number of cases in Georgia. They have conducted smear campaigns inside and outside the country. Now, it seems, they have called in their “big brother” for help.”

He added: “It is noteworthy that this latest action by Russia suspiciously coincides with the well-known announcement by Georgian Dream to launch an investigation into the 2008 war.”



