Russian Intelligence Accuses UK of Plotting to Oust Georgian Dream

Russian state-controlled news agency TASS cited Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) as alleging that the United Kingdom intends to remove Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party from power.

“The British intend to push such ‘charged-with-subversive-creativity’ organizations toward consolidating efforts with opposition parties,” TASS quoted the SVR document in a June 5 news report.

“According to London’s calculations, this should ‘shake up’ the systemic political opposition, give it ‘a second wind,’ and mobilize it to launch a new round of struggle to remove the ruling ‘Georgian Dream’ from power,” the SVR’s report says.

It also claims that the West is “irritated by Georgia’s desire to free itself from the intrusive guardianship of liberal globalist forces with values alien to the Georgian people.”

“What especially annoys the Westerners is that Tbilisi – until recently, under Mikheil Saakashvili, the ‘locomotive of democratization’ in the South Caucasus – is increasingly turning toward an ‘authoritarian path,’ putting national interests above all else,” SVR notes, echoing Georgian Dream’s recent rhetoric.

The SVR report claims London is planning “to significantly increase funding for Georgian opposition NGOs” in an effort “to radicalize anti-government activities.” TASS further reports, citing SVR, that the British Foreign Ministry has “selected” about 100 unions of youth and students, feminist movements, and LGBT community structures “to carry out subversive activities.”

“Future militants will be taught how to resist police during protest actions, evade ‘digital’ control by authorities, and prepare sabotage,” the report claims, citing SVR’s “press office.”

SVR’s claims on British-led revolutionary plot in Georgia come amid – and align with – the ruling Georgian Dream party’s intensified rhetoric against Western diplomatic missions.

Earlier the same day, Georgian Dream Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili lashed out at some of the Western embassies and diplomats, accusing them of interfering in the country’s domestic politics, and lecturing them about the Vienna Convention, which he claimed they violate.

Papuashvili mentioned, among others, the British Ambassador, who, he said, “stands out for violating the Vienna Convention, violating international law with attacks on the Georgian people and Georgia’s government.” He was asked to comment on the alleged meeting between the opposition and British Embassy representatives the previous day.

“The opposition’s source of power is various ambassadors and embassies,” Papuashvili said, alleging that opposition parties receive “instructions” from foreign representatives, particularly from the British Embassy.

In a lengthy comment to reporters, Papuashvili also attacked other diplomats and diplomatic missions in Georgia, including the EU Ambassador Pawel Hercinsky, the Swedish and French embassies, claiming that they are supporting “extremist” organizations and the opposition.

“It is my function to expose and shame those diplomats who call themselves Europeans, who indeed have European Union passports in their pockets, but there is nothing of European values in their such behavior,” Papuashvili said.

