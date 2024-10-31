International Media Watchdogs Call to Investigate Violence Against Journalists in Georgia

Six international press freedom watchdogs issued a joint statement expressing deep concern about election-related incidents, including intimidation, threats, and physical and verbal assaults against journalists in Georgia.

The statement, released on October 31 and signed by the International Press Institute (IPI), European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF), ARTICLE 19 Europe, The European Federation of Journalists (EFJ), OBC Transeuropa (OBCT), and Free Press Unlimited (FPU), urges Georgian authorities “to end attacks on journalists and to thoroughly investigate all incidents of violence,” while calling on international community to “place effective pressure on Georgia to uphold press freedom and secure a safe environment for journalists.”

Citing “at least 30 election-related media freedom violations involving 34 media workers” documented by Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR), including election-day physical and verbal attacks against the journalists and damage of their equipment, watchdogs say that “according to available information, the overwhelming number of individuals attacking journalists were supporters or representatives of the ruling Georgian Dream party.”

The statement also referred to two cases of foreign journalists being denied entry to Georgia without explanation, including Czech journalist Ray Baseley and Swiss photojournalist Stephan Goss, and called on the Georgian authorities to “immediately put an end” to this worrying practice.

“We believe that these attacks and restrictions should be seen in the context of an overall deterioration of the situation for media freedom in the country,” the watchdogs said, citing findings of the recent Council of Europe press freedom mission to Georgia. “The mission found that journalism has become a dangerous profession in Georgia.”

The watchdogs recalled earlier warnings of press freedom organizations about an “increasingly adverse environment for the media in Georgia,” including the enactment of the law on “transparency of foreign influence”, adoption of the [anti-LGBT] “family values” bill, barring journalists’ access from parliament, growing number of violent attacks against journalists covering rallies, and extradition detention of exiled Azerbaijani journalist.

“Free and fair elections cannot be conducted without a safe environment for the press,” the statement reads. “Journalists’ work is essential to expose misconduct before and during elections and help citizens make informed decisions.”

The statement calls on the Georgian government to “ensure that all legislation applicable to the media and civil society fully complies with international and regional human rights standards.“

Also Read:







