CoE Safety of Journalists Platform Calls to Investigate Election-Day Abuses Against Media

Citing more than a dozen cases of various abuses against Georgian journalists on election day, the Council of Europe’s Safety of Journalists Platform calls for the investigation of documented cases and the prosecution of those responsible.

In the October 30 “Level 1 Alarm” statement, which covers “the most severe and damaging violations of media freedom,” the platform said at least 15 cases were documented during the parliamentary vote on October 26 “involving 22 journalists and other media workers subjected to verbal and physical assaults, insults, and intimidation as well as obstruction of their work.”

The listed cases include 4 cases of physical and/or verbal assaults in the eastern region of Kakheti, 2 cases of physical assaults and/or obstruction of media work in the city of Kutaisi, Imereti region, 3 similar incidents in Tbilisi, 3 incidents in Marneuli, Kvemo Kartli region, and 2 other cases in Batumi, Adjara region.

The platform says that follow-up actions are expected, including a “swift and thorough investigation into the attacks, threats, and harassment against journalists,” and calls to “prosecute and sentence those responsible.”

