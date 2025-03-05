Europe Press Freedom Report: Rapid Decline of Press Freedom in 2024 in Georgia

In 2024, Georgia witnessed a dramatic deterioration in press freedom, with the country recording the steepest surge in journalist safety alerts among Council of Europe (CoE) member states, according to the Europe Press Freedom Report Report. The findings paint a troubling picture of escalating violence against media workers, state-driven legislative repression, and a shrinking space for independent journalism.

Surge in Alerts and Rising Violence

The report entitled “2024: Confronting Political Pressure, Disinformation, and the Erosion of Media Independence” says that “a fact-finding mission conducted in October 2024 by partner organisations concluded that press freedom in Georgia is under severe strain amid rising authoritarianism.” It further adds that “this regression has distanced the country further from democratic principles and hindered its integration with the European Union.”

“Georgia experienced the sharpest rise in alerts in 2024 – more than threefold compared to the previous year – largely due to attacks on journalists during pro-EU protests,” the report stated. Georgia recorded 18 alerts, [alerts are submitted by CoE’s partner organizations. They document serious threats to the safety of journalists and media freedom in Europe], ranking among the top five countries for press freedom violations, alongside Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and Serbia.

Election-Day Violence and Police Brutality at Pro-EU Protests

During the October 26 parliamentary elections, at least 70 journalists were subjected to verbal and physical assaults, intimidation, and obstruction of their work,” the report notes. The document says that Russian networks and state-owned media outlets were “disseminating disinformation and conspiracy theories,” during disputed October 26’s elections, “aiming to discredit pro-EU groups.”

It also highlights that pro-EU protests that were sparked by the GD government’s decision to halt the EU accession process led to intensified violence against journalists. The report states that “police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protests, with more than 90 media workers reporting physical attacks, verbal abuse, or obstruction.”

Popular Protests

Following the elections, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the suspension of Georgia’s EU accession process until 2028, sparking nationwide pro-EU protests. The report notes that violence against journalists intensified during these demonstrations, with police using tear gas and water cannons to disperse protests in late November and early December, and more than 90 media workers reporting physical attacks, verbal abuse or obstruction.

Legislative Restrictions and Intimidation

According to the report, journalists covering rallies against the repressive Foreign Agent’s law faced violence from riot police, smear campaigns, threats, and vandalism of their offices.

Additionally, based on the document, one more contentious law – “Family Values and Protection of Minors”, passed in December 2024 by GD parliament, was “another troubling development,” mimicking Russia’s 2013 anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. “The law poses a significant threat to freedom of expression and human rights,” the report noted.

Targeting Journalists in Exile

The report notes that Georgia, once a safe haven for exiled journalists, has become “increasingly perilous.” It particularly highlights Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Sadigov’s case, who was arrested in August 2024 in Georgia with the threat of being extradited to Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, foreign journalists have been denied entry more frequently, including of involving Czech journalist Ray Baseley, Belarusian journalist Andrei Mialeshka, Armenian journalist Arsen Kharatyan and photojournalist Stephan Goss.

The report states that Georgia has experienced rapid decline in press freedom, which is marked by “escalating violence against journalists, restrictive legislation, and political interference.” This decline underscores “a troubling shift away from democratic principles and European integration,” it stresses.

“Urgent action is needed to reverse these trends, protect media freedoms, and uphold Georgia’s commitments to democratic values and European aspirations,” the document concludes.

The report was written by the partner organizations of the Council of Europe Platform to Promote the Protection of Journalism and Safety of Journalists: EUROPEAN FEDERATION OF JOURNALISTS; INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF JOURNALISTS; ASSOCIATION OF EUROPEAN JOURNALISTS; ARTICLE 19; REPORTERS WITHOUT BORDERS; THE COMMITTEE TO PROTECT JOURNALISTS; INDEX ON CENSORSHIP; INTERNATIONAL PRESS INSTITUTE; INTERNATIONAL NEWS SAFETY INSTITUTE; THE RORY PECK TRUST; THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION; PEN INTERNATIONAL; EUROPEAN CENTRE FOR PRESS & MEDIA FREEDOM; FREE PRESS UNLIMITED; JUSTICE FOR JOURNALISTS FOUNDATION.

Also Read: