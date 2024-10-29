Sweden Suspends Cooperation with Georgia After Claims of Rigged Elections

On October 28, the Swedish Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Benjamin Dousa, told the media that the Swedish government had decided to suspend cooperation between the two countries. Sweden is one of the biggest donors of Georgia and its aid has amounted to almost USD 19 million a year. Dousa noted that cooperation could be resumed if Georgia returned to the EU path.

“The development in Georgia has been very alarming for some time. The irregularities reported by international election observers in the weekend’s parliamentary election reinforce this,” said the Minister, adding that “attempts to prevent the country’s civil society from fulfilling its democratic role through, among other things, restrictive legislation are in conflict with EU norms and values.”

He further noted: “Therefore, the government is pausing the direct Swedish-Georgian authority cooperation that is still ongoing, including with Georgia’s tax authority.”

