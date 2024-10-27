International Reactions to Results of the Parliamentary Elections in Georgia

With more than 99% of precincts counted, official results from the Central Election Commission give the ruling Georgian Dream party a 54.23% lead. The combined total of opposition parties that passed the 5% threshold is 37.44%. While the Georgian Dream celebrates the victory, the opposition denies the legitimacy of the elections and observer organizations speak of “large-scale” rigging and demand the annulment of the official results. The OSCE/ODIHR shared its first preliminary assessment, saying the elections “unfolded amid entrenched polarization in an environment marred by concerns over recently adopted legislation, its impact on fundamental freedoms and civil society.”

We have collected the international reactions to the election results:

Caspar Veldkamp, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Netherlands: “Parliamentary elections in Georgia resulted in a lead for the ruling party, but were marred by an uneven playing field and substantial irregularities on election day. I call on the Georgian authorities to address the concerns expressed by OSCE/ODIHR internatioanal election observers. Georgia’s next government should recommit to democratic principles if it wants to fulfil its promise to the Georgian people to bring the country closer to the EU. I commend the work done by OSCE/ODIHR during its important Election Observation Mission in Georgia.”

German Federal Foreign Office: “Germany fully supports preliminary findings and conclusions of the OSCE/ODIHR international election observation mission on yesterday’s parliamentary election in Georgia. We are concerned about the reported tense environment and irregularities which must be addressed and remedied. Germany is closely following further events in Georgia and calls on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid violence and further polarisation. The handling of the election outcome and government formation will also affect the future progress of Georgia and its European path.”

Rasa Juknevičienė, MEP: “Desperate to cling to power, Georgian Dream has created a toxic electoral atmosphere far from democracy. The government is blatantly using the Kremlin’s playbook to conduct these elections. We are closely monitoring election observers’ evaluations.”

Sergey Lagodinsky, MEP: “No observers will be able to certify fraud. But: Article 78 of Georgia’s Constitution obliges the state to advance integration into EU. The “winner” of the elections ran clearly against this obligation. Election that produces anticonstitutional result needs a rerun!”

Baiba Braže, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Latvia: “All of Latvia carefully follows parliamentary elections in Georgia and is waiting for the OSCE/ODIHR assessment from international observers. We note with concern reports on various irregularities during the elections.”

Alicia Kearns, Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom: “The multiple reports from Georgia which suggest election rigging and breaches of Georgian electoral law confirm the fears many have expressed over the last few months. The people of Georgia deserve free and fair elections.”

Rihards Kols, MEP: “The people of Georgia deserve free and fair elections, yet reports of violence, vote-buying, and intimidation indicate that the recent elections fall far short of these standards. Without genuine democratic processes, Georgia risks drifting away from its European path. The EU must take these developments seriously, standing firm on the principles of democracy and the rule of law.”

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania: “Elections must be based on freedom and fairness. I take allegations of irregularities in any election very seriously and will be paying close attention to the developing situation in Georgia.”

Žygimantas Pavilionis, Member of the Lithuanian Parliament: “Georgian Nightmare is stealing the European future of Geogian nation, trying to consolidate the Russian or Belarussian way back to the Russian past instead of consolidating its future, freedom, democracy, souvereignity and territorial integrity inside the EU and NATO.”

Margus Tsahkna, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs: “Reports of irregularities in Georgian elections give rise to grave concern. Closely following the evaluations of international and local observers.”

Viktor Orban, Hungary’s Prime Minister sent his congratulations before the official preliminary results: “Congratulations to Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and the Georgian Dream party on their overwhelming victory at the parliamentary elections today. The people of Georgia know what is best for their country, and made their voice heard today!”

Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan: “I warmly congratulate you on the results of the parliamentary elections held in Georgia and the victory of the Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia party, which is the leading political force in your country. By voting, the citizens of Georgia expressed their support for development, stability, and traditional values. I believe that the results of the elections will serve the all-round development and prosperity of Georgia.”

Aleksey Pushkov, Senator of the Russian Federation: “There may still be unrest in Georgia, but it appears that the West’s “regime change” in Georgia by supporting the opposition has, simply put, failed. Georgian Dream won with more than 54% of the vote, an absolute majority. The West’s plan was to turn Georgia into its semi-colony, promising it a happy integration into the multi-gender and “non-binary” family of European nations. For some reason, however, this did not appeal to the majority of Georgian voters. Nor did the demagoguery of President Zurabishvili, who looks more and more like a relic of the bygone Saakashvili era. Saakashvili, by the way, also dreamed of a new pro-Western revolution in Georgia – and where is it now?”

Grigory Karasin, Head of the Russia’s Federation Council’s Committee on International Affairs: “According to reports from Tbilisi, the parliamentary elections in Georgia took place in a calm atmosphere. The high voter turnout of about 58% is another indicator of civic activity. The nearly 53% of the vote received by the ruling Georgian Dream, as well as the entry of four opposition parties into Parliament, promises an active period in the country’s domestic politics. We trust that it will be conducted in a predictable and civilized manner. This is in the interest not only of Georgia, but of the entire Caucasus region.”

Marko Mihkelson, Member of the Estonian Parliament: “Georgia’s apparent election result falsification makes it impossible to recognize their legitimacy. By rigging elections, one cannot join the European Union, but can end up back in Russia’s embrace.”

Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia: “I congratulate the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze and the party “Georgian Dream” on the victory in the parliamentary elections. I believe that the strategic relations between Armenia and Georgia will continue to develop sustainably for the benefit of the brotherly Armenian and Georgian peoples.”

More to follow…

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)