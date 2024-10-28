Joint Statement of EU Ministers on Elections in Georgia

On October 28 EU Ministers made a joint statement on the Parliamentary elections in Georgia in which they express deep concern about the current situation in Georgia and demand an impartial inquiry of complaints regarding the violations..

Noting that international observers reported violations during the election campaign as well as on election day, the Ministers “condemn all violation of international norms for free and fair elections.” They state that they share the observers’ concerns and “demand an impartial inquiry of complaints and remedy of the violations established. “

The Ministers state: “We stand in this difficult time at the side of Georgians” and note that “It is important that protests and in particular government reaction to them remain peaceful.”

EU Ministers stress that “the violations of electoral integrity are incompatible with the standards expected from a candidate to the European Union. They are a betrayal of the Georgian people’s legitimate European aspiration.”

They emphasize that “upholding the rule of law and free and fair elections is integral to any progress on Georgia’s EU path.”

The Ministers also criticize Prime Minister Orban’s premature visit to Georgia and stress: “He does not speak on behalf of the EU.”

The statement is signed by: Martin DVOŘÁK, Minister for European Affairs, Czechia, Marie BJERRE, Minister for European Affairs, Denmark, Anna LÜHRMANN, Minister of State for Europe and Climate, Germany, Margus TSAHKNA, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Estonia, Joakim STRAND, Minister for European Affairs and Ownership Steering, Finland, Benjamin HADDAD, Minister Delegate for European Affairs, France, Jennifer Carroll MACNEILL, Minister of State for EU Affairs, Ireland, Gabrielius LANDSBERGIS, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lithuania, Caspar VELDKAMP, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Netherlands, Xavier BETTEL, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs, Luxembourg, Adam SZŁAPKA, Minister for the European Union, Poland

Inês DOMINGOS, State Secretary for European Affairs, Portugal, Jessica ROSENCRANTZ, Minister for EU Affairs, Sweden

Also Read: