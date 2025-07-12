Sweden Summons Georgian Diplomat Over Human Rights Concerns

On July 11, the Georgian chargé d’affaires was summoned to the Swedish Foreign Ministry, “where a senior official expressed serious concern regarding the human rights situation in Georgia,” Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Stenergard wrote in a social media post.

In the same post on X, Stenergard also noted her country’s inclusion in the July 11 joint statement by 17 foreign ministers from European countries and EU High Representative, in which the leaders said they are “disturbed” and “deeply concerned” at the “deteriorating situation” in Georgia, citing the jailings of opposition politicians and government critics, among others.

On June 30, the British Foreign Office summoned the Georgian chargé d’affaires to protest what it called the Georgian Dream government’s crackdown on civil society, independent media, and political opposition, warning of potential further action if democratic standards are not upheld.

The EU Foreign Affairs Council, set to meet on July 15, will discuss the situation in Georgia and “consider possible measures in response to the growing repression by the authorities,” the European Council agenda says.

