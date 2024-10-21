13 EU Member States’ Ministers to Georgian People: Georgia’s European Future is in Your Hands

A few days before Georgia’s crucial parliamentary elections, the Foreign Ministers of 13 EU countries issued a joint statement saying Georgians must be able to choose what future they wish for themselves and expressing hope that the choice Georgians will make will be for the country’s European future. The Ministers express concern for Georgia’s European future and write that as friends of Georgia they “feel the necessity to recall the EU’s position on Georgia and to correct misperceptions and intended mischaracterisations concerning Georgia’s European aspirations.”

The Ministers note that as Georgia regained its independence it embarked on a way “to a free, democratic, prosperous and – not least – European future.” They write: “Motivated by the overwhelming pro-European public support of the Georgian people, our countries – Germany, France and Poland as well as Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Portugal and Sweden – have been strong supporters of Georgia on this path from the very beginning.” They write that the countries they represent “now share their concern and call for ensuring that the upcoming elections are free and fair.”

While recalling Georgia’s attainment of EU candidate status late last year, the letter goes on to say that since then Georgia has deviated from the European path by, among other things, adopting the Russian-style Foreign Agents law, which has resulted in a de facto halt to the country’s EU accession.

“Thus, it must be clear: Georgia will not be in a position to become a member of the EU if Georgian authorities do not change course. Toning down or interpreting this clear decision in any other way is either delusional or outright deceitful,” the letter reads.

The Foreign Ministers also notes that the EU’s decision to suspend Georgia’s accession process was not an easy one, but stresses that the EU is not only an economic, trade, security and social union, but also a family of nations sharing the same values, which must be respected by all others aspiring to join it.

They reiterate that the Foreign Agents law is not in line with core EU norms and values. “It undermines the fundamental rights of Georgian citizens, which are at the core of Georgia’s commitments as part of the EU accession path,” the letter says. The letter also mentions other laws that hinder Georgia’s EU accession process, including the anti-LGBT law.

In addition, the EU Ministers slam “some Georgian politicians” for resorting to “an unprecedented campaign of propaganda, disinformation, plain lies and defamation against its Western partners.” The letter reads: “The EU’s and its Member States’ representatives have been insulted, baselessly accused of coup and assassination plans against Georgian Government officials, of sinister motives to drag Georgia into wars, of “liberal fascism” and more,” all referring to multiple anti-EU and anti-Western propaganda narratives by the current ruling Georgian Dream officials.

The Foreign Ministers underline the EU’s eagerness to welcome Georgia into the European family. “The door is open and will remain so,” the letter says, adding that the European Council reiterated its steadfast solidarity with the Georgian people and their European aspirations.

“Let us also be clear: We expect the Georgian authorities to guarantee free and fair elections. Georgians must be able to choose what future they wish for themselves, for their children and for their children’s children. We hope it will be a choice for Georgia’s European future. The choice is yours. Georgia’s future is in your hands,” the letter concludes.

The signatories are: Belgium’s Hadja Lahbib, Czechia’s Martin Dvořák, Germany’s Anna Lührmann, Denmark’s Marie Bjerre, Estonia’s Margus Tsahkna, Finland’s Joakim Strand, France’s Benjamin Haddad, Latvia’s Baiba Braže, Lithuania’s Simonas Šatūnas, Luxembourg’s Xavier Bettel, Poland’s Adam Szłapka, Portugal’s Inês Domingos, and Swedan’s Jessica Rosencrantz.

Speaking to journalists, PM Irakli Kobakhidze said sharply: “This statement has no value.”

NOTE: This news was updated on October 21 at 15:56 to include PM Irakli Kobakhidze’s reaction to the statement.

