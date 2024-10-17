HR/VP Borrell: Elections in Georgia Will be the Moment of Truth

On October 17, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and the Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell commented on the importance of the upcoming elections in Georgia on the doorstep at the European Council meeting. Among other issues, the Council meeting, which is taking place on 17-18 October in Brussels, will discuss the issue of democratic backsliding and developments in Georgia.

“In Georgia there is a clear democratic backsliding. The next elections will be the moment of truth and the Georgian people will have to decide which way they want to go: towards Europe or getting apart from Europe. This is for us an important moment and for the Georgians – still more because it’s the future of the country, which is at stake,” stated Borrell.

