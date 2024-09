Georgian Judokas Win Two More Medals at Paris Paralympics

Two Georgian judokas, Giorgi Kaldani and Ina Kaldani, won silver and bronze medals, respectively, at the Paris Paralympics.

Giorgi Kaldani took silver after losing to Yujiro Seto of Japan in the final of the men’s -73kg J2. Soon after, Ina Kaldani defeated Ayala Mereke of Kazakhstan and took bronze. It was Kaldani’s second Paralympic medal, the first being silver at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Georgia has seven medals from the Paris Paralympics so far, with three more Para athletes to compete before the Games end on September 8.

Ana Japaridze’s bronze in Parataekwondo;

in Parataekwondo; Giga Ochkhikidze’s gold in men’s shot put F53;

in men’s shot put F53; Nino Tibilashvili’s bronze in wheelchair fencing;

in wheelchair fencing; Vladimer Chincharauli’s silver in Para shooting;

in Para shooting; Zurab Zurabiani’s silver in Para Judo;

in Para Judo; Giorgi Kaldani’s silver in Para Judo;

in Para Judo; Ina Kaldani’s bronze in Para Judo.

Also Read: