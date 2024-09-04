Nino Tibilashvili Wins Bronze in Wheelchair Fencing at Paris Paralympics

Georgian wheelchair fencer Nino Tibiashvili won the bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics after defeating France’s Brianna Vide.

“This was the second Paralympics for me. The first one was in Tokyo and because of the pandemic the hall was empty. This time the stands were full and there was a lot of emotion,” Tibiashvili told Georgian Public Broadcaster after winning the medal, adding: “Maybe it’s a bronze medal, but for me it equals gold.” “Congratulations, Georgia,” Tibilashvili said.

At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Nino Tibilashvili won the Paralympic silver medal.

Nino Tibiashvili’s bronze was Georgia’s third medal so far at the Paris Paralympics. The other two were the bronze won by 19-year-old parataekwondo athlete Ana Japaridze and the gold won by Giga Ochkhikidze in the men’s shot put F53.

Georgia has 14 athletes competing in six different sports at the Paris Paralympics.

