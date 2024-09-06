skip to content
Georgian parajudoka Zurab Zurabiani wins silver medal at Paris Paralympics
News

Georgian Judoka Wins Silver Medal at Paris Paralympics

On September 5, Zurab Zurabiani, Georgian parajudoka, won the silver medal at the Paris Paralympic Games after losing to Uzbekistan’s Sherzod Namozov in the final match.

So far, Georgia has earned five medals at the Paris Paralympics. Ana Japaridze, 19, won the first bronze in parataekwondo. Giga Ochkhikidze secured gold in men’s shot put F53. Nino Tibilashvili took another bronze in wheelchair fencing. Vladimer Chincharauli received silver in para-shooting.

Today, September 6, two more Georgian Para athletes, Giorgi Kaldani and Ina Kaldani, will compete in Parajudo.

Georgia has 14 athletes competing in six different sports at the Paris Paralympics.

