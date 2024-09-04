Georgian Shooter Wins Silver at Paris Paralympics

Georgian shooter Vladimer Chincharauli won a silver medal at the Paris Paralympics, giving the country its fourth medal of the Games.

Serbian competitor Dragan Ristić took the victory with 250.2 points, followed by Georgian Chincharauli with 248.2 points. Tim Jeffery from Great Britain came third.

Vladimer Chincharauli’s silver is the fourth medal of the Paris Paralympics so far. Nino Tibiashvili won bronze in wheelchair fencing. The other two were the bronze won by 19-year-old parataekwondo athlete Ana Japaridze and the gold won by Giga Ochkhikidze in the men’s shot put F53.

Georgia has 14 athletes competing in six different sports at the Paris Paralympics.

