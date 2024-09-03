The Daily Beat: 2 September

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan paid an official visit to Georgia, where he met with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani. According to official reports, the two ministers discussed bilateral cooperation, emphasizing the “importance of regional peace and stability.” The parties also discussed the 2024 cooperation plan between the defense ministries.

President Salome Zurabishvili hosted a reception for the participants of the 8th Tbilisi International Conference which is taking place on 2-3 September. In her speech to the conference participants, President Zurabishvili noted that the 2024 Tbilisi conference was taking place in a “decisive” and “existential” moment for Georgia, highlighting the significance of the upcoming October parliamentary elections. She also said, “The Georgian Dream has ceased to be a dream and has turned into a nightmare.”

Public Defender, Levan Ioseliani, addressed Justice Minister Rati Bregadze, arguing that the Minister’s August 1st decree on the “procedure for the preparation of the register of organizations pursuing the interests of the foreign power, submission of financial declaration and monitoring,” issued as part of the implementation measures of the Foreign Agents Law, created the risks of discrimination and the arbitrary action by the state.

Giga Ochkhikidze, a 33-year-old Georgian paralympic athlete, won a gold medal in men’s shot put F53, giving the country its second medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. Giga Ochkhikidze became the second Paralympic athlete in Georgian history to win a gold medal. Georgia has 14 athletes competing in six different sports at the Paris Paralympics.