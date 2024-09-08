skip to content
Georgian flag at the Paris Paralympics; Source: Ministry of Culture and Sports of Georgia
Georgia Finishes Paris Paralympics with Record Nine Medals

Georgia finished the Paris Paralympic Games with a record nine medals, including one gold, four silver, and four bronze. The country had 14 athletes competing in six different sports at the Paris Paralympics.

On September 8, the last day of the Paris Paralympics, another Georgian athlete, Akaki Jincharadze, competed in the Para Powerlifting (+107kg) and won a bronze medal.

The day before, on September 7, another Georgian Para Judoka Revaz Chikoidze (+90kg – J2) secured the silver medal after losing to Turkey’s competitor Bolukbasi in the final match.

Listed below are all the Georgian Para athletes who brought home medals from the Paris Paralympic Games:

  • Ana Japaridze’s bronze in Parataekwondo;
  • Giga Ochkhikidze’s gold in men’s shot put F53;
  • Nino Tibilashvili’s bronze in wheelchair fencing;
  • Vladimer Chincharauli’s silver in Para shooting;
  • Zurab Zurabiani’s silver in Para Judo;
  • Giorgi Kaldani’s silver in Para Judo;
  • Ina Kaldani’s bronze in Para Judo;
  • Revaz Chikoidze’s silver in Para Judo;
  • Akaki Jintcharadze’s bronze in Para Powerlifting.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has scheduled an awards ceremony for Georgian Olympic and Paralympic athletes for September 13 at the Orbeliani Presidential Palace.

The President had previously declined to attend the government-organized ceremony for Olympic athletes, citing her refusal to attend the closed, non-public event, of which she was only informed hours before. She also noted that the Paralympic Games were about to begin and stressed that it would be unfair and discriminatory to recognize Paralympic athletes separately. As a result, she will hold a joint awards ceremony, an open “nationwide celebration,” for both Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

