Giga Ochkhikidze Wins Paralympic Gold

Giga Ochkhikidze, a 33-year-old Georgian paralympic athlete, won a gold medal in men’s shot put F53, giving the country its second medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

Ochkhikidze had a rough road to victory. Initially awarded the gold medal on September 1 at the Stade de France, he was stripped of the award after Morocco and Iran appealed against Ochkhikidze for his invalid throw. The Paralympic Committee initially upheld the appeal, but after the Georgian delegation consulted with the committee, Ochkhikidze’s medal and world record were reinstated.

Giga Ochkhikidze became the second Paralympic athlete in Georgian history to win a gold medal. Ochkhikidze also set a world record by putting the shot 9.66 meters.

Georgia has 14 athletes competing in six different sports at the Paris Paralympics.

Georgia finished the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with seven medals and secured 24th place in the team standings.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)