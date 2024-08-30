HR/VP Borrell: EU Extremely, Increasingly Concerned About Georgia’s Trajectory
The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell reiterated EU’s “extreme” and “increasing” concern about Georgia’s trajectory, in his remarks made during the press conference following the informal meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers on August 29, 2024 in Brussels.
“We briefly discussed the situation in Georgia. We are extremely, increasingly concerned about the trajectory of this country moving away from the European Union,” stressed Josep Borrell.
The European Union has actively criticized the ruling Georgian Dream party for its adoption of the Foreign Agents Law, increased anti-Western rhetoric, and anti-democratic actions. The EU has stated on several occasions that it is keeping all options open to respond to GD’s decisions. Due to the government’s anti-democratic actions EU has halted Georgia’s accession process. It has also frozen EUR 30 million from the European Peace Facility (EPF) earmarked for the Georgian Ministry of Defense.
