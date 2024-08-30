skip to content
HR/VP Josep Borrell; Source: REUTERS
News

HR/VP Borrell: EU Extremely, Increasingly Concerned About Georgia’s Trajectory

Civil.ge Send an email 30/08/2024 - 15:51
1 minute read

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell reiterated EU’s “extreme” and “increasing” concern about Georgia’s trajectory, in his remarks made during the press conference following the informal meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers on August 29, 2024 in Brussels.

“We briefly discussed the situation in Georgia. We are extremely, increasingly concerned about the trajectory of this country moving away from the European Union,” stressed Josep Borrell.

The European Union has actively criticized the ruling Georgian Dream party for its adoption of the Foreign Agents Law, increased anti-Western rhetoric, and anti-democratic actions. The EU has stated on several occasions that it is keeping all options open to respond to GD’s decisions. Due to the government’s anti-democratic actions EU has halted Georgia’s accession process. It has also frozen EUR 30 million from the European Peace Facility (EPF) earmarked for the Georgian Ministry of Defense.

Also Read:

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 30/08/2024 - 15:51
1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Georgian Dream’s Unorthodox Offer on ‘State Religion’ Scares Church

30/08/2024 - 14:25

Russia Threatens Occupied Abkhazia with Funding Cuts and Citizenship Revocation, Demands “Fulfillment of Obligations”

30/08/2024 - 13:27

19-Year-Old Georgian Athlete Wins Paralympic Bronze

30/08/2024 - 11:37

Georgia’s GDP Up by 13% in July 2024

30/08/2024 - 11:35
&copy Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button