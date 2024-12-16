HR/VP Kallas: Suspension of Visa-Free Travel for Diplomats “Symbolic” First Step

On December 16, Kaja Kallas, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, confirmed the decision of EU Ministers to suspend visa liberalization for Georgian diplomatic passport holders. She condemned the violence against demonstrators and stressed that the suspension of visa-free travel for diplomats was a “symbolic” first step.

At a press conference following a meeting of EU international affairs ministers, HR/VP Kallas noted that the situation in Georgia is not progressing in the “positive direction” for Georgian people, stressing that “democracies do not oppress opposition voices or curtail the freedom of media.” She stated that in response to the ruling party’s actions the EU has “downgraded political contacts and cut founding for the Georgian government.”

“Today we agreed the need to hold the visa free regime for diplomatic passport holders and Commission will make a proposal already this year. And we also discussed the sanctioning of these Georgian officials who are behind the violence against peaceful protesters. Going forward we will continue to stand with the Georgian people, including by redirecting funding from the authorities to civil society and Georgian people, independent media, because the future of Georgia, as it is in Syria for Syrians, is for people in Georgia to decide what the future can be,” emphasized HR/VP Kallas.

During the Q&A section of the press conference following the Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Kallas also noted that the debate during the meeting was “very intense” and that many EU Ministers had “a lot of will to do more,” while others suggested keeping an eye on the situation and discussing further steps accordingly. She stressed, however, that talks on sanctions “unfortunately” failed because they require all 27 member states to be on board, while also stressing that the suspension of visa-free travel for diplomats was a “symbolic” first step.

Also Read: