EEAS Spokesperson: EU Considers Suspending Financial Aid to Georgian Gov’t

On August 1, speaking with the Spanish news agency Europa Press, EU Foreign and Security Policy Lead Spokesperson Peter Stano reiterated EU’s “serious concern” over the adoption of the law on Foreign Agents in Georgia and recent developments in the country, and said that the EU is considering cutting off aid to the government in response.

The Spokesperson notes that the law, which has already entered into force, “represents a step backwards” on Georgia’s EU integration path, adding that the EU bloc has already reduced its contacts with the Georgian government, “except for those focused on finding a way out of the current situation,” and is now considering suspending financial assistance to the government structures.

The EU has already frozen EUR 30 million from the European Peace Facility (EPF) earmarked for the Georgian Ministry of Defense.

