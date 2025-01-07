Georgian Patriarch Illia II Calls for Return to Eternal Values and Rejection of Egotism in Christmas Epistle

In his annual Christmas epistle, Georgian Patriarch Illia II emphasized the enduring significance of spiritual and eternal values as a counterbalance to the fleeting materialism of modern life, and lamented the pervasive egotism of the modern man.

Reflecting on Georgia’s historical and cultural identity, the Patriarch underlined Christianity’s pivotal role in shaping the nation’s path. He described the rejection of paganism and the adoption of Christianity as “a firm civilizational choice of Georgians, which became a pillar of national consciousness.”

Quoting scripture, Illia II invoked I Peter 2:9: “Christianity is the lot of the elect: but you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God’s special possession, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light.” He expressed hope that these words would serve to unite Georgians at home and abroad, saying, “may these heavenly words, with great power and depth, embrace and unite in God all of Georgia, our compatriots abroad, and every person of good will…”

The Patriarch also used the epistle to critique societal attitudes, calling arrogance and egotism the root of multiple problems. “As one theologian says, the word ‘I’ dominates our lives,” Illia II noted, urging people to embrace love and selflessness rather than self-centeredness.

The epistle says: “Arrogance and egotism are the most telling characteristics of a person who has fallen away from God.” It further adds that these qualities distorted the personal relationships – “care for each other and the environment, trust in God… were replaced by self-reliance and egocentrism.”

“The nature of the egoist is such that he rejoices in himself, loves the talents within him which he considers his own merits, and consciously or unconsciously tries to present himself everywhere and always, while God is forgotten or his name is mechanically mentioned,” the epistle notes.

Addressing the pervasive fear of death, the Patriarch linked it to sin and moral decay. He lamented that instead of striving for spiritual purification, many fall into nihilism or seek refuge in atheism. “They believe in evil, kindness, hypocrisy, loyalty, envy, love, immorality… as mere human feelings, devoid of responsibility toward others or God,” he said. “They do not believe in the afterlife, nor in eternal values.”

The epistle follows the incident a few days earlier when the Patriarchate official Facebook page as well as the page of its Public Relations service shared the New Year greetings by the Patriarch, which Patriarchate’s spokesperson Andria Jaghmaidze later admitted was a collage of several earlier addresses by the Patriarch, and was removed from the page. “For a number of reasons I cannot give detailed explanations, but the truth is that nothing connects me personally or the [Patriarchate Public Relations] service with it.” Jagmaidze wrote.“The ‘fake’ video of the Patriarch’s congratulatory address sparked rumors among theologians and the general public that the Patriarch was in poor health and unable to speak due to his ill-health.

