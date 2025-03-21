GD Government Allocates GEL 43 Million to Educational Institutions of Patriarchate

The Georgian Dream government has ordered the Ministry of Education to allocate GEL 43,035,000 (approximately USD 15,540,000) to the educational institutions of the Georgian Patriarchate.

The GD government issued a decree to this effect on March 14, listing 53 educational institutions and ordering the funds to be allocated for their “financial support.”

In addition, the GD government issued another decree granting GEL 12,500 (approximately USD 4,500) to the Tbilisi Theological Academy.

In March last year the Prime Minister announced that the government had earmarked GEL 35 million (about USD 11,194,000) in the 2024 state budget to support the Georgian Patriarchate’s educational projects, in addition to the GEL 25 million (about USD 9,328,000) that the Patriarchate receives annually. Later, in August same year the Georgian government allocated additional GEL 2 million (about USD 743 600) to the St. Andrew’s Georgian University (SANGU).



