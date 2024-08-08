Georgian MFA Statement on 16th Anniversary of August War

On August 8, the Georgian Foreign Ministry issued a statement commemorating the 16th anniversary of the Russia-Georgia war in 2008. This marks a departure from the practice of issuing a statement on August 7, which the MFA did in previous years.

The MFA notes that Russia continues to occupy two integral regions of Georgia- Abkhazia and Tskhinvali, in violation of the August 12 EU-brokered ceasefire agreement and “in blatant disregard of the fundamental principles and norms of international law. This is confirmed by numerous decisions of the International Criminal Court and the European Court of Human Rights between 2021 and 2024.”

The statement speaks of “Russian military bases illegally stationed in the occupied regions of Georgia; regular military exercises conducted by the occupying forces; artificial barriers erected along the occupation line; the killing of Georgian civilians, illegal detentions, ethnic discrimination against Georgians and other destructive actions by Russia” which “further exacerbate the grave security and humanitarian situation in these regions.

The MFA notes that the Kremlin “continues to obstruct the unrestricted access of international organizations and the deployment of international security arrangements on the ground.”

Also, the Georgian Foreign Ministry stresses that the Kremlin is trying to incorporate Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region into “its own political, military, economic, and social systems, which contributes to the isolation of the population living in the occupied territories from the rest of Georgia and the international community.”

According to the Georgian MFA, Russia is trying to do so “by creating a common social and economic space, conducting illegal elections in the occupied territories, appropriating settlements and strategic sites, and signing various so-called integration agreements and memoranda with the occupation regimes.”

The MFA reiterates Georgia’s unequivocal commitment to the peaceful resolution of the “peaceful resolution of the Russia-Georgia conflict aiming at de-occupation, peaceful reunification and development through diplomatic and legal means, in close cooperation with international partners.”

The statement says that Georgia is “constructively” engaging in the Geneva International Discussions, with its Government “actively working towards reconciliation and rebuilding trust between communities divided by occupation lines, with the goal of creating a shared European future.”

The statement “emphasizes the unwavering and unequivocal support of the international community for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and expresses gratitude for the support of international partners in the peaceful resolution of the Russia-Georgia conflict.”

The MFA calls on the Kremlin “to respect Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, fulfill its obligations under the EU-mediated 12 August 2008 Ceasefire Agreement, withdraw its forces from the territory of Georgia, cease grave human rights violations in the occupied regions, and to facilitate the return of internally displaced persons and refugees to their homes.”

The Ministry also extends condolences and sympathies to the loved ones of those who heroically lost their lives in the war.

