EU Reiterates Support for Georgia’s Territorial Integrity, Condemns Russian Aggression

On September 19, at the OSCE Permanent Council meeting, the EU issued a statement on the 16th anniversary of the Russian aggression against Georgia. The statement reaffirmed the EU’s “commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflicts in Georgia.

“We reiterate our condemnation of Russia’s continued military presence in the occupied breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in violation of both international law and Russia’s commitments under the 12 August 2008 six-point agreement.”

EU stresses that “The human rights of conflict-affected communities in Georgia continue to be violated, including through ‘borderization’ policies, closures of crossing points, and illegal detentions by the Russian military and de facto authorities.” The statement reads: “Restrictions on freedom of movement must end, human rights violations must be investigated, and justice must be ensured for all victims.”

The statement also underlines the EU’s commitment to “provide all relevant support to Georgia in addressing the challenges it faces also as a consequence of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, and to strengthen its resilience in the face of destabilizing activities by Russia.”

The European Union stresses that it remains fully committed to the peaceful resolution of conflicts, as demonstrated by its role as co-chair of the Geneva International Discussions (GID), the efforts of the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, and the crisis in Georgia, and the continued presence of the EU Monitoring Mission (EUMM Georgia) on the ground. “We call on all GID participants to engage constructively in the discussions to achieve the full implementation of the 12 August 2008 six-point agreement,” notes the statement.

Finally, the European Union reiterates its “unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders.”

