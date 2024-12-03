Georgian MFA Summons Ambassadors of Baltic States Over Sanctions Against Ivanishvili, MIA Officials

On December 3, the Georgian Foreign Ministry summoned the Ambassador of Lithuania Darius Vitkauskas, Ambassador of Estonia Marge Mardisalu-Kahar, and Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Latvia Lolita Lenkeviča, following the Baltic states’ decision to sanction ruling Georgian Dream party’s founder Bidzina Ivanishvili and MIA officials.

The Georgian side expressed its “concern” over the decision of the three countries, stressing that this step “is not in line with the framework of partnership relations between the countries.” The Georgian side also claimed that Georgia is “faithful” to international norms and that Georgian state institutions act in accordance with the Constitution and international standards to ensure “public order and security”.

The press release of the Georgian Foreign Ministry noted that the statements of the representatives of the Baltic states “are aimed at influencing the activities of the institutions of a sovereign state and are perceived as interference in the internal affairs of the country,”

The Georgian side also said that Georgian Dream’s decision to take EU integration off the agenda until 2028 and to refuse budget support “does not mean the cessation of Georgia’s EU integration process” and is aimed at “preventing harmful speculation on this issue.”

“The Georgian government will resolutely continue the irreversible process of integration into the European Union on the basis of the Association Agreement with the European Union, which will allow the country to be better prepared to quickly conduct negotiations on EU membership. Accordingly, statements about the Georgian government terminating negotiations with the European Union are untrue,” the press release reads.

At the end of the meeting, the Georgian MFA representative expressed the hope that “the parties will return to the traditional friendly relations between the countries and cooperation will be based on mutual respect”.

The sanctions from Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia came amid rising concerns over the erosion of democracy and human rights in Georgia, particularly following the announcement by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on November 28, that the GD would stop the EU accession negotiations process until 2028. This decision has sparked widespread protests within the country.

Peaceful demonstrators in Georgia continue to be violently dispersed by riot police, special forces and unidentified masked men. There have been reports and footage of disproportionate use of force against demonstrators, including physical abuse while dispersing rallies, heavy use of tear gas and water cannons, and arrests. There were also several incidents of deliberate obstruction of and attacks on journalists, with riot police targeting members of the media with water cannons, breaking their cameras, physically assaulting them, and making arrests.