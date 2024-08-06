Remains of 16 Abkhazia War Victims Transferred to Tbilisi

The remains of 16 people missing as a result of the 1992–1993 war in Abkhazia were returned to their families, the Office of State Minister of Georgia for Reconciliation and Civic Equity reported on August 5. Seven of them were military personnel, while nine were civilians killed in the conflict.

The transfer took place as a result of the cooperation between the Office of State Minister and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), within the framework of the coordination mechanism which involves both Georgian and Abkhazian participants. The mechanism has been operating with the ICRC’s support since 2010.

According to the State Minister’s Office, 4 soldiers will later be buried in the Dighomi Brothers’ Cemetery, while the others will be laid to rest in different locations, including family graveyards. The memorial service for the transferred conflict victims is being held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi for two days.

“Within the framework of the search mechanisms for missing persons from the armed actions of the 1990s and the war of August 2008, the active phase of the work began in 2013. So far, the remains of 621 people have been found and 316 of them have been identified. Up to 2,000 people are still considered missing,” the State Minister’s Office reported.

