“Before Bucha was Abkhazia” Screened at French National Assembly

On September 27, the 31st anniversary of the fall of Sokhumi, which marked Tbilisi’s loss of control over the region, the documentary “Forgotten Victims: Before Bucha was Abkhazia” was screened at the French National Assembly.

The documentary features first-hand accounts of Russia’s heinous crimes in Abkhazia in 1993, drawing clear parallels to its recent actions in Ukraine and highlighting that such atrocities by Russia are not new. The documentary is the joint project by the opposition Federalists party, the movement Assembly of Abkhazians, the online media Tabula, and the Liberty Institute, a local think tank.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and France’s Minister Delegate for Europe, Benjamin Haddad, attended the screening of the movie. Also present were the leaders of the Federalist Party, Giga Bokeria and Tamar Chergoleishvili, co-authors of the project. The audience included French politicians, diplomats and representatives of the Georgian diaspora.

“Honored to welcome the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili at a symposium at the French National Assembly today. France stands by the Georgian people in their European perspective, and in the preservation of the rule of law and fundamental freedoms,” Benjamin Haddad tweeted.

“It is symbolic that on this day, September 27th – a day of tragedy for Georgia, marking the fall of Sokhumi – we gathered in the French National Assembly in Paris for the screening of the film “Forgotten Victims: Before Bucha, There was Abkhazia,” President Zurabishvili tweeted.

President Salome Zurabishvili and Minister Benjamin Haddad made the opening speeches at the event.

In her address, President Salome Zurabishvili spoke of the 1992-1993 conflict in Abkhazia, noting that Russia used “the same ferocity” in Abkhazia 31 years ago as it does in Ukraine today.

She then blasted the election banners of Georgia’s ruling party, which juxtaposed the war in Ukraine with the “peace” Georgian Dream party promises, saying she was “shocked” that the government thought it was a “good idea” to use such imagery in its campaign. She said that the banners have caused outrage among Georgians, including “remaining supporters” of the Georgian Dream, which she again referred to as the “Georgian nightmare,” and expressed hope that this outrage signals that Georgia is on the right track. She said that the GD’s banners are in conflict with Georgia’s traditions, culture and humanism – the very values that the President said Georgia shares with Europe.

“Never, at any point along the way, has Georgia stopped being pro-European. All our polls are consistent: 80-85% of Georgians say they want to be European,” she said. The President reiterated that the ruling party is increasingly acting as a “pro-Russian” force and stressed the “existential” importance of the upcoming elections for the country’s European path.

In addition, she condemned Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine, stressing that “Europe should not allow itself to live next to the abnormal state” that does not respect the borders of its neighbors.

The screening of the film “was followed by a discussion in the French National Assembly about Russia’s genocide against the Georgians”, Giga Bokeria wrote on his official Facebook page.