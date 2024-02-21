Parliament Approves Giorgi Barvenishvili’s MP Credentials

On February 21, the Georgian Parliament voted by 91 votes to approve the parliamentary credentials of Giorgi Barvenishvili, a new deputy from the ruling Georgian Dream party list.

Giorgi Barvenishvili was elected to take the mandate of an MP, in place of Irakli Kobakhidze, the new Prime Minister of Georgia. On February 20, the Parliament voted to end the mandate of Irakli Kobakhidze, as well as that of Irakli Chikovani – the new Defense Minister.

Irakli Chikovani will not have a replacement in the Parliament, because he was the majoritarian deputy of Zugdidi, and mid-term elections are not held in the election year.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)