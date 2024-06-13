IDFI: Record High Bonuses and Supplements, Number of Civil Servants in 2023

On June 13, the Institute for the Development of Freedom of Information (IDFI) reported that according to the State Audit Service, in 2023 GEL 413.6 million was spent in the form of bonuses and supplements from the state budget, which is a record amount in the last 10 years. This figure does not include the local governments, non-commercial legal entities and state limited liability companies.

At the same time, on June 12 IDFI reported that 320.5 thousand people worked as civil servants in 2023, according to the National Statistics Service of Georgia, which is also a record high compared to the data of the last 10 years.

