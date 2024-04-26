Opposition Parties Call on Civil Servants Not to Participate in GD-Announced Rally

On April 26, six opposition parties – Girchi-More Freedom, Droa, Ahali, United National Movement, Strategy Aghmashenebeli, and the Republican Party – issued a joint statement calling on civil servants not to participate in the April 29 rally organized by Georgian Dream, despite the political pressure they may face from the ruling party. Instead, the opposition parties expressed their support for the April 28 march announced by the local CSOs and called on citizens to join them “to once again peacefully, clearly and loudly say yes to Europe and no to Russian law.” The signatory parties said they are appreciating the position taken by the public sector in suspending cooperation with the government and refusing to register in a “defamatory” registry.

Regarding the April 29 rally initiated by the ruling Georgian Dream party, the opposition parties say that civil servants are being pressured by the authorities to take part in it against their will, “which is an insult to these people who are being used by the Russian government against our common European future, and a clear provocation against sincere and peaceful demonstrators whose protests are covering the streets of the capital for the tenth day.”

Therefore, the opposition parties, understanding the extent of the political pressure these people may be under, are calling on the them to resist and not to participate in the rally. They say: “This is the moment when each of you must make the only right choice – not to obey the Russian government’s directive and not to become Ivanishvili’s shield in the fight against the European future of our country.”

According to them, the April 29 rally initiated by the GD is aimed at “dividing and confronting the Georgian people, creating a false image as if there are two camps of people with different opinions about the Russian law.” They add: “We understand very well the importance of the unity of society and will never let the Kremlin’s dream scenario of dividing and confronting our people come true.”

The parties also note that they are coordinating to continue their joint opposition to the Foreign Agents Bill as it approaches its second hearing in Parliament.

Also Read: