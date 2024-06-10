International Partners Condemn “Elections” in Occupied Tskhinvali Region

On June 9, the occupied Tskhinvali region held de-facto elections. The Georgian Foreign Ministry has condemned the de-facto election, noting that it “grossly violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders”.

Peter Stano, EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy lead Spokesperson: “Georgia: EU does not recognise the constitutional and legal framework in which the so-called “parliamentary elections” took place in Georgia´s occupied breakaway region of South Ossetia. The EU remains firm in its support to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Sheraz Gasri, French Ambassador to Georgia: “France supports Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. France therefore does not recognize the so-called “parliamentary elections” held on 9 June 2024 in South Ossetia.”

United Kingdom’s Embassy in Georgia: “UK does not recognize the legitimacy of the so-called elections that took place on June 9, 2024 in Georgian region of South Ossetia. We will continue to firmly support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders.”

Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “Estonia condemns the illegitimate parliamentary elections in Georgia’s South Ossetia region. It breaches the August 2008 ceasefire agreement & its implementing measures. Estonia supports Georgia’s sovereignty & territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.”

Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “Latvia condemns and does not recognise holding of the so-called parliamentary elections under Russia’s occupation on 9 June in Georgia’s region of South Ossetia. Latvia strongly supports Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognised borders.”

Iceland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “Iceland unequivocally condemns the sham “parliamentary elections” in Georgia’s occupied South Ossetia. Russia must live up to its obligations under the 2008 cease-fire agreement, withdraw its occupation forces from Georgia and respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan reaffirms its support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and does not recognize the so-called “parliamentary elections” held on 9 June 2024 in the Tskhinvali region of Georgia and their results.”

