International Community Commemorates April 9 Victims Massacred by Soviet Troops

Today, Georgia marks the 36th anniversary of the 1989 crackdown by Soviet troops on pro-independence peaceful demonstrators in Tbilisi. On April 9, 1989, Soviet forces violently dispersed a peaceful rally outside the government building, killing 21 people — most of them women — and injuring hundreds more. Troops used toxic gas and beat protesters with spades, leaving a lasting scar on the nation’s collective memory. The brutal crackdown became a defining moment in Georgia’s struggle for breaking free from the Soviet Union.

On the same day in 1991, following the pro-independence coalition’s victory over the Communist Party in the 1990 elections and a March 1991 referendum, the Georgian parliament declared the restoration of the country’s independence.

Georgia’s international partners expressed solidarity with the Georgian people on the occasion.

Civil.ge has collected statements from international partners on the anniversary of April 9.

EU Delegation Georgia: “We join Georgia in honouring the legacy of 9 April 1989 – the symbolic end of the Soviet rule. Today we commemorate those who gave their lives for Georgia’s independence. Generations of Georgian citizens continue to protect that independence resolutely.”

Polish Embassy Tbilisi: “On 9 April 1989, peaceful demonstrators in Tbilisi were killed by the Soviet regime. With our Georgian friends, we commemorate those who fought & suffered for free, independent and democratic Georgia. Standing against Soviet oppression,Poland and Georgia shared common struggle then. We continue to be united with Georgian society aiming at free, democratic and European future.”

French Embassy in Georgia: “On the eve of National Unity Day, France will pay tribute to the memory of the Georgian women and men who were killed by the Soviet army on April 9, 1989, fighting for freedom and independence. France continues to stand by the Georgian people in their quest for independence, democracy and Europe.”

Lithuania MFA: ” On Georgia’s Day of National Unity, together with the 🇬🇪 people, we remember the tragic events of the Soviet military crackdown of 9 April 1989 and the restoration of Independence on 9 April 1991.Lithuania stands with Georgian people as they continue the struggle for a European future!”

Swedish Embassy in Georgia: “36 years ago, on 9 April 1989 Soviet troops massacred peaceful Georgian demonstrators for freedom. On this Day of National Unity we honor all those who gave their lives for a free Georgia. We continue our support for a united, strong, European Georgia!”

U.S. Embassy Tbilisi: “Today marks 36 years since the tragedy of April 9. We remember the 21 innocent victims of freedom fighting and the hundreds injured, as Georgians bravely stood side by side in the fight for Georgia’s freedom and independence.”

German Embassy in Tbilisi: “To pay tribute to the victims and injured of April 9, 1989, German Ambassador Peter Fischer laid a wreath in front of the Parliament today. At that time, Georgians demanded freedom and independence from the Soviet Union, for which they sacrificed their lives and health. Today, we remember their courage and strength. Their dedication should be a motivation for us to always defend freedom and the rule of law. On April 9, 1989, the Soviet army violently dispersed a peaceful demonstration in front of the Parliament in Tbilisi, during which many people were killed, most of them women. The youngest were 16 years old.”

