Georgian MFA Condemns De-Facto Elections in Occupied S. Ossetia/Tskhinvali Region

The Georgian Foreign Ministry condemns the de facto elections held on June 9 in the Russian-occupied Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia. The Georgian MFA notes that these so-called elections “grossly violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders”.

The MFA states that in the circumstances when IDPs and refugees from the occupied region do not have the possibility to return to their homes and the local residents have to face violations of human rights and freedoms, holding any kind of so-called elections is unlawful and it cannot produce any legal result, because it contradicts the basic norms and principles of international law.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia calls upon the Russian Federation to cease actions that violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia, to comply with its international obligations, including the ceasefire agreement of August 12, 2008 brokered by the European Union, and to withdraw its troops from the territory of Georgia,” – reads the MFA’s statement.

The so-called elections were held with the “monitors” from the Russian Federation, Belarus, Abkhazia, and Turkey. According to the preliminary results, the party “United Ossetia,” the party of the former de-facto President Bibilov, received the most votes (45.67%). The second place is held by the current so-called leader’s party “Nikhas” (29.59%). Then came: “People’s Party” – 5.86%; “Communist Party” – 6.14%; “Iri Farn” – 5.37%; “Unity” – 2.37%; “Unity of the People” – 2.4%.

