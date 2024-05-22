Lithuanian Parliament Adopts Resolution Calling on Georgian Gov’t to Withdraw Agents’ Law

On May 22, the Lithuanian Seimas adopted a resolution calling on the Georgian government to withdraw the law on Foreign Agents, which it stresses is incompatible with European values and democratic principles, and urging the EU institutions to consider the possibility of response measures against the government if the President’s veto is overridden.

The Parliament’s resolution expresses “deep concern” about the Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence, stating that it is “essentially equivalent to the Russian Federation’s ‘Foreign Agents Law’ and is incompatible with European values and democratic principles“. The resolution calls on the Parliament of Georgia “to withdraw the adopted law “on transparency of foreign influence”, to ensure freedom of association and freedom of expression, to foster the country’s civil society, to engage in dialogue with it, and to uphold the constitutional commitment of further pursuing integration into the EU and NATO and continuing necessary reforms.”

The Seimas resolution also:

regrets that the actions of Georgia’s Government are not in line with the aspirations of Georgia’s society and the goals of integration into the EU and NATO declared by the country and may have serious long-term consequences for the country’s geopolitical orientation and democracy”

expresses support for the Georgian people in their defense of the right to freely express their civic position and their country’s European future;

strongly condemns the use of violence against peaceful protesters and against journalists reporting on the demonstrations, as well as the organized campaign of defamation, intimidation, and direct physical violence against representatives of civil society, emphasizing that such actions aimed at suppressing peaceful assemblies and freedom of expression are unacceptable, particularly in an EU candidate country;

reminds that the Georgian government ruling majority will have to take responsibility for actions violating the principles of a democratic society and inconsistent with the political criteria set for EU candidate countries;

urges the EU institutions to consider the possibility of responsive measures if the Georgian government rejects President Salome Zurabishvili’s veto, proceeds with implementing this law, and continues the persecution of civil society.

The Lithuanian Parliament reaffirms its support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, welcomes Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations, as well as its determination to defend democracy, the rule of law, citizens’ rights and freedoms, “despite the launch of a campaign of defamation, intimidation and use of force”, supporting international statements condemning the violence.

Also Read: