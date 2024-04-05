Government Refuses President’s Visit to Lithuania

Government of Georgia refused to grant permission for President Salome Zurabishvili to visit Lithuania on April 10-12, according to the Government decree issued on April 3, which also states that the President Zurabishvili requested the permission on March 27.

It is not the first time that the Georgian Dream government is refusing to authorize the President’s official visit abroad. In August last year the Government refused to grant the President permissions to go to Germany, Ukraine, Swiss Confederation, Poland, Kingdom of Belgium, Kingdom of Denmark, United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, Czechia, Israel.

In addition, In October last year the ruling Georgian Dream party attempted to impeach the President for her unauthorized visits to Europe after the Constitutional Court ruled that she had violated the country’s constitution by making those unauthorized visits.