Foreign Affairs Committee Chairs of EU Member States Visit Georgia

On May 13, the Chairpersons of the Foreign Affairs Committees of the Parliaments of Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Finland and Poland and the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag began their visit to Georgia to hold meetings with the representatives of the government, opposition and civil society. The visit comes amid a crisis caused by the ruling Georgian Dream party’s attempt to pass a law on foreign agents.

During a briefing held on May 10, the Parliament Speaker said he had rejected a request from the heads of the Parliaments' foreign affairs committees of several countries, including "the Baltic countries, Germany, Poland, and Czechia," who asked to meet with Papuashvili during their planned visit to Georgia next week. "I told them that it was not a good time for a visit," Papuashvili said, citing the third hearing of the foreign agents bill in Parliament during the same period. The speaker said the committee heads were still planning to come to Georgia, adding that he had warned them that "the radical opposition might take their visit here as an encouragement for radical actions."

Meeting with the opposition

The Chairpersons of Foreign Committees held their first meeting with the representatives of opposition parties. After the meeting, the representatives of the opposition parties and the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag, Michael Roth, spoke to the journalists.

Michael Roth told journalists that he and his colleagues from EU member states are in Georgia to “send a very clear message: we are friends of Georgia, we are friends of the Georgian people. We are extremely committed that Georgia’ s place is at the very heart of Europe and that means we are working very hard on Georgia’s way to the European Union.” He appealed to the GD government to “stop this foreign agents’ law,” adding: “I don’t see any chance for bright future for Georgia if the government won’t withdraw this law.”

Michael Roth expressed his appreciation to the peaceful demonstrators and underlined that “Tbilisi is the true capital of Europe in these difficult times”. He expressed his hope to talk with representatives of the government and the ruling party during the visit.

When asked if he thinks the EU could start accession negotiations this year if the law is adopted, he replied: “No, definitely not. I don’t see any chance to open negotiations chapters with this law, the message of the European Union is very, very clear”.

As for the opposition members, some of them commented to journalists after the meeting:

Ana Buchukuri, For Georgia: The discussion focused on the current processes, which is very good. First of all, I emphasized that despite the decision of the government [not to meet with European partners], it is very important for the citizens of Georgia and for our country that these people, partners of Georgia and representatives of partner countries come to Georgia at this difficult time… It is clear to everyone that this is not just a matter of passing a single law and that we are now dealing with a much more systemic and large problem. This is understood both within the country and by the country’s partners.”

Khatia Dekanoidze, Euro-optimists: “I can confirm that there will be no negotiations with Georgia if this bill becomes a law. Also, the legitimacy of the elections will be seriously threatened, because practically no international organizations will be able to register, because [Georgian] Dream will not allow it after the adoption of this law.”

Tamar Khordzaia, independent MP: “Their arrival is a firm support to the Georgian society and our citizens. They see that Georgian citizens are fighting for European integration, which “Georgian Dream” vehemently opposes.”

More to follow…