Three Georgian citizens released from illegal detention
Three Georgian Citizens Released by Russian Occupying Forces

Civil.ge Send an email 20/04/2024 - 12:09
Three Georgian citizens, Tamaz Etsadashvili, Otar Turashvili and Valery Giunashvili, who were illegally detained in the occupied territory near the villages of Zemo Artsevi and Otrevi, occupied by the Russian occupation forces, have been released and are in Tbilisi-controlled territory, the State Security Service of Georgia said on April 19.

The SSSG said that both the “hotline” mechanism, operated with the direct involvement of the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) in Georgia and all relevant instruments at the disposal of the government were actively used to release Georgian citizens from unlawful detention. The government of Georgia provided information to international partners on an ongoing basis, SSG said adding that “the responsibility for all destructive actions in the occupied regions of Georgia and along the occupation line rests with the occupying power.”

The statement notes that the government, together with international partners, “continues to work actively for the release of all Georgian citizens illegally detained in the occupied territories.”

