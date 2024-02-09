Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces Released

Petre Kalashnikovi, a Georgian citizen who was illegally detained by the Russian occupation forces, has been released, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) reported on February 8. The released man was allegedly detained on September 15, 2023 in the occupied territory of the Tskhinvali region near the village of Odzisi, Dusheti municipality (according to the local media of the occupied Tskhinvali region he was detained on September 14).

According to the SSSG, the emergency hotline and “other instruments at the disposal of the central government” were activated to secure Kalashnikovi’s release from illegal detention.

“The central government, together with international partners, continues to work actively for the release of all Georgian citizens illegally detained in the occupied territories,” the SSSG said, adding that “the responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia, as well as along the occupation line, rests with the occupying power.”

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)